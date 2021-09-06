Rio Rico firefighters work to beat Dixie Fire as it continues to burn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While wildfires are blazing in California, Southern Arizona is offering a helping hand.

Firefighters from Rio Rico are offering medical help and California's second-biggest fire.

Brett Moffitt is one of four that has spent two weeks offering his help.

“We've been working with some heavy equipment, as they are putting in containment lines like bulldozer lines. Working with big machinery as they're sending fuel and trees. So we've been in that supportive role for them, in case they spark anything off," he said.

He says when he got the call he was headed to the fire he had mixed emotions.

“Sometimes you're going to go to a really big one that's really complicated and involves a lot of people that there are other times they might be a little more straightforward," he said.

The twelve-year firefighting veteran knows he’s making a difference.

“It's nice having that that opportunity to, to, you know actually feel like you're effecting some hopefully some positive change and doing some good work,” said Moffitt.

He said he’s felt the support from the community.

“All along roadways. There will be signs that residents have put up thank you firefighters thank you first responders, things like that so we definitely feel the support from the local communities. That's not in any short supply, so it's noticed it's appreciated," said Moffitt.

While Moffitt will return to Arizona this week, more Rio Rico firefighters have headed to beat the blaze.

