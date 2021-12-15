Rio Nuevo approve renovations, grant to local restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rio Nuevo Development Board approved a sizable grant to a local restaurant.

Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to give half a million dollars to Zemam's Ethiopian restaurant for a new renovation project.

The 28-year-old restaurant is expanding its space and adding more parking for visitors, they're also adding an international sports bar. Along with those changes, Zemam's will add a new patio.

Leaders of Rio Nuevo say this renovation will help the business, as part of the Sunshine Mile.

Rio Nuevo chairman Fletcher McCusker said "Basically a new patio and bar at Zemam's on what will be one of the most walkable corners on the Sunshine Mile."

The board also discussed new plans for Hotel Arizona, which has been closed nearly a decade now.

HSL Properties has a plan to restore the tower of the hotel to it's original design. They'll also fully renovate the inside of the hotel.

The plans also call for direct road access from the hotel to Calle Carlos Arruza that connects Pennington to Granada in downtown Tucson.

