Rincon University High School campus ends 'secure mode' after potential threat

Chris Miracle
Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 13:15:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: 11:12 a.m.

According to Tucson Police, the threat was related to a student found with a weapon.

TPD tells KGUN 9 that no injuries were reported and the lockdown "appears to have been lifted."

Rincon High School's campus was placed under 'secure mode' due to a potential threat, according to an email that went out to school families.

The school's administration says via the email that it's a "measure of extreme precaution" and that all students and staff are safe.

In the email, RHS administration says officers from Tucson Police Department and Tucson Unified School Safety are on campus.

KGUN 9 has reached out to both TPD and TUSD for more information and will keep this article updated when more information becomes available.

