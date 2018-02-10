Rillito Race Track celebrating 75th anniversary season

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Rillito Race Track is kicking off its 75th Anniversary celebration this weekend with live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action.
Racing will begin February 10 and continue every weekend through mid-March.
Gates open to the public at 10 a.m. and post times for Saturday and Sunday racing is 1 p.m.
Rillito Race Track is located at 4502 N. 1st Avenue.
You can look forward to the following events during race season:
For more information about the races and the Rillito Race Track, visit www.rillitoracetrack.com or call 520-RILLITO.