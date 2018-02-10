Rillito Race Track celebrating 75th anniversary season

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Rillito Race Track is kicking off its 75th Anniversary celebration this weekend with live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action.

Racing will begin February 10 and continue every weekend through mid-March.

Gates open to the public at 10 a.m. and post times for Saturday and Sunday racing is 1 p.m.

Rillito Race Track is located at 4502 N. 1st Avenue.

You can look forward to the following events during race season:

Feb.10, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus

Feb. 11, Brittany Bohland

Feb. 17, Military & First Responders from DMAFB

Feb. 18, Arizona VIP Day

Feb. 24, University of Arizona Pep Band

Feb. 25, University of Arizona Pep Band

March 3, Budweiser Clydesdales and Brittany Bohland

March 4, Budweiser Clydesdales and Brittany Mazur

March 10, Mariachi Azteca

March 11, Los Changuitos Feos (Tentative)

March 17, Crystal Stark

March 18, Leighton Rockefeller (Tentative)

For more information about the races and the Rillito Race Track, visit www.rillitoracetrack.com or call 520-RILLITO.