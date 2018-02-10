Rillito Race Track celebrating 75th anniversary season

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
6:11 PM, Feb 9, 2018
50 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Rillito Race Track is kicking off its 75th Anniversary celebration this weekend with live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action. 

Racing will begin February 10 and continue every weekend through mid-March. 

Gates open to the public at 10 a.m. and post times for Saturday and Sunday racing is 1 p.m.

Rillito Race Track is located at 4502 N. 1st Avenue. 

You can look forward to the following events during race season:

  • Feb.10, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus  
  • Feb. 11, Brittany Bohland
  • Feb. 17, Military & First Responders from DMAFB
  • Feb. 18, Arizona VIP Day 
  • Feb. 24, University of Arizona Pep Band  
  • Feb. 25, University of Arizona Pep Band  
  • March 3, Budweiser Clydesdales and Brittany Bohland
  • March 4, Budweiser Clydesdales and Brittany Mazur
  • March 10, Mariachi Azteca
  • March 11, Los Changuitos Feos (Tentative)
  • March 17, Crystal Stark
  • March 18, Leighton Rockefeller (Tentative)

For more information about the races and the Rillito Race Track, visit www.rillitoracetrack.com or call 520-RILLITO.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top