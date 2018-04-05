Riding as therapy for Tucson trotters

TUCSON, Ariz. - The benefits of therapeutic horse riding have been touted in a study by the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

The findings showed 70 percent of children with autism who rode with horses reached 70 percent of their target behaviors.

In Tucson, an organization is helping local children with this type of therapy.

Therapeutic Riding of Tucson has been giving these sessions to thousands of children and adults since 1974.

Local volunteers make it all happen.

At least once a week, they help get the animals ready for the children, who are bussed in from Sunnyside School's Ocotillo Learning Center.

Therapeutic riding instructors use the movement of the horse to help riders with special needs. It improves self-confidence and self-esteem, volunteers say.

In addition, TROT has collaborated with the Southern Arizona Veterans Administration to offer therapeutic riding services to injured US Veterans in the Tucson Region.

Interested in becoming a rider or a volunteer? Visit the TROT website for a schedule of classes or application information.