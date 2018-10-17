Ride the Tucson Streetcar for free Nov. 10-11

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucsonans can ride the streetcar for free all weekend on Nov. 10 and 11.

Sun Link announced the free rides are sponsored by the DUSK Music Festival, Holualoa Companies and Herbert Residential.

"We want to provide our fans a convenient way to get to and from the event, and thank all of Tucson for allowing us to host this exceptional event in Downtown Tucson," says Page Repp, Festival Director of the DUSK Music Festival. "It's going to be an incredible weekend and we are honored to partner with Herbert Residential and Holualoa Companies to help make the Sun Link streetcar a part of our festival experience."

The streetcar destinations include the Mercado San Agustin, Downtown Tucson, 4th Avenue, Main Gate Square and the University of Arizona.

For more information, visit sunlinkstreetcar.com.