Rialto Theatre offers up marquee real estate for donations during COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Rialto Theatre Marquee shines bright in Downtown Tucson each day of the year.

If you find yourself taking a stroll down Congress, it's hard to resist taking a peak at the upcoming concert schedule.

Since COVID-19 shutdown a large portion of businesses in Tucson, including the theatre, the staff thought up a new idea to put the marquee to good use.

The Rialto is calling it "Fantasy Concert Lineup," a program that benefits furloughed staff at the theatre and a way for Tucsonans to take over the marquee with a lineup of their favorite bands or to write a special message.

The marquee can yours for a period of time in exchange for a $100 donation.

"We're doing our best to help furloughed staff file for unemployment benefits, both state and federal, but many are in dire need of help now. We created this fund to help meet immediate needs like groceries during this historically unprecedented situation. All donations made to this fund will be disbursed directly to them to help with rent and food needs while awaiting other sources of help," the theatre said.

The theatre's GoFundMe page has already raised more than $9,000 and has a goal of $15,000.

"Our music community will be back in full force as soon as it is safe to do so. We can’t wait to be back up & running and with you all again. ‘Til then, take care of yourselves and each other."

