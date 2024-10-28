Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Southside javelina killing

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with the shooting of a javelina on Tucson's south side last week.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of South Cherrybell Stravenue between 5 p.m. Oct. 21 and 4 a.m. Oct. 22, according to a news release from Game and Fish.

The male javelina was killed by a single gunshot at close range, the news release said.

The maximum penalty for the illegal taking of wildlife is four months in jail and a $750 fine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Game and Fish's Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-352-0700. The reference number is OGT#24-002958.