Reward offered for illegal killings of foxes at Peppersauce Campground

TUCSON, Ariz. — A reward of $1,250 has been offered up for any information on recent fox killings at Peppersauce Campground.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the killings happened on Oct. 16 and 17 at the campground near Rice Peak Road in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

AZGFD says one of the suspects used a semi-automatic rifle with a suppressor, and a predator calling device to kill at least one fox.

The suspect has been described as a white man with a shaved head driving a newer model white Dodge pickup truck.

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “Hunting at night is illegal, as is shooting within a quarter-mile of a dwelling, occupied or not.”

If you have any information, call Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #20-003437.