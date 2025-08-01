Reward for information on Daydrian Brown's killer now at $2,500

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The reward for information in the shooting death of 15-year-old Daydrian Brown is now $2,500.

Tucson Police say someone shot and killed the teenager at a house party near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road on July 5.

Brown was a student at Cienega High School and a member of both the Vail Soccer Club and FC Tucson's youth boys team.

The family is pleading for answers as there are still no arrests in the case.

Pima County Attorney's Office Chief of Detectives Fabian Pacheco explains how 88-CRIME works, and how to get your money after submitting a tip.

"That program is 100 percent anonymous," said Pacheco. "These calls are not recorded, and do not generate a Caller ID."

He adds that tipsters will never be asked any questions that may lead to their identity. The goal is to get any information, with as much detail included as possible.

"We ask them to please have a pencil and paper ready because they are going to be provided a tip ID number and a passcode. Those two items are very important because they will need that to update the tip information, check the status of their tip, and if it results in an arrest, seizure of stolen property, seizure of drugs, then they may be entitled to an award."

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call 88-CRIME.

