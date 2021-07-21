Watch
Retired NWF chief, pilot killed in aircraft crash brought home to Tucson and Mesa

Northwest Fire/Twitter
Officials confirmed Sunday that a retired Northwest Fire Department fire chief was among those killed after an aircraft crashed while battling the Cedar Basin Fire in Mohave County.
Posted at 10:28 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 01:29:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The retired Northwest Fire Department fire chief and a pilot who were killed after an aircraft crashed while battling the Cedar Basin Fire in Mohave County were brought home Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Coronado National Forest.

Retired fire chief 62-year-old Jeff Piechura, and pilot 48-year-old Matthew Miller, were the two aboard the aircraft when the crash happened, the Bureau of Land Management confirmed. The crash happened while crews were performing an air attack over the fire near Wikieup.

Piechura was Air Tactical Group Supervisor and Miller was the pilot with Falcon Executive Aviation Inc.

The two were brought home to Tucson and Mesa.

