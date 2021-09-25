Retired B-1 bombers sent to boneyard at air base in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned by the Air Force have been flown to a so-called boneyard in Arizona.

The Air Force said the last of the 13 bombers destined for storage or disposal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson arrived Thursday after being flown from a base in California.

The Air Force decommissioned a total of 17 B-1s, with the other four going to various locations for testing and other purposes.

With the retirements, 45 other B-1s remain in the Air Force's active inventory Four B-1s sent to Davis-Monthan will be suitably store so they could be put back into use if needed.

