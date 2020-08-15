Restaurants ready to welcome students moving to UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's move-in weekend at the University of Arizona, adding more traffic to University Boulevard.

“It started earlier in the week, a little bit of a trickle,” explained Jonathan Graham, general manager at Frog & Firkin.

It was a summer of challenges for many businesses in Tucson and that’s no different for Frog & Firkin.

“One week you're doing one thing one way and then the next week somebody comes and changes it. You have to do it another way [and a] week after that it changes again. So, it was just a constant flux of having to change the way you do things, which for me is kind of exciting because it makes you think out the box. It makes you have to look at other opportunities to make revenue for your business and to keep it going,” he explained.

The restaurant is ready to welcome the University of Arizona students with face coverings.

They said they’ve done everything they need to be COVID-19 ready, even getting an inspection seal of approval by Pima County.

“I think the most challenging thing is breaking everybody's habits when it comes to the restaurant and the bar industry. People are used to doing things a certain way and you go out to the bars [and] into the restaurants to socialize, to hang out with your friends, to meet your buddies. Now you've got a cap that. I have to become somewhat of the COVID police," he said.

The restaurant is ready to enforce the rules.

“For the first couple of weeks three or four weeks it's gonna be, it's gonna be, it's gonna be hard to change everybody's habits, but once we get into this semester everybody will catch on to the new way of doing things,” said Graham.

Restaurants are operating at a limited capacity at this time.