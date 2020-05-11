Restaurants in Arizona poised to re-open for dine-in service

PHOENIX (AP) — Restaurants in Arizona are set to re-open for dine-in service Monday as Gov. Doug Ducey continues to relax social distancing orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From large chains to local mom-and-pop eateries, restaurants are preparing to host patrons for the first time in nearly two months but at a limited capacity. Restaurants will have to abide by restrictions including social distancing between tables and not serving parties larger than 10. Ducey made the decision citing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

However, other restaurants have posted on social media that they will remain closed until they feel prepared to meet new conditions.

