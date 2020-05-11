Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Restaurants in Arizona poised to re-open for dine-in service

items.[0].image.alt
<p>Courtesy: Getty Images</p>
RestaurantHER supports women in the restaurant industry
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 11:26:03-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Restaurants in Arizona are set to re-open for dine-in service Monday as Gov. Doug Ducey continues to relax social distancing orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From large chains to local mom-and-pop eateries, restaurants are preparing to host patrons for the first time in nearly two months but at a limited capacity. Restaurants will have to abide by restrictions including social distancing between tables and not serving parties larger than 10. Ducey made the decision citing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

However, other restaurants have posted on social media that they will remain closed until they feel prepared to meet new conditions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.