Residents displaced after apartment fire near Dodge Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents of an apartment in Tucson are displaced after a fire early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the 2500 block N. Dodge Boulevard, near Grant Road at around 5:50 a.m. for a report of smoke, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

Once crews arrived, they found the fire was on the first floor apartment wall and began containing the fire.

TFD says crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to other units.

Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced. TFD says there were no injuries reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

APARTMENT FIRE 🔥 At 550am #TFD responded 2500 block N. Dodge for reports of smoke. Engine 5 on scene quickly located a fire in first floor apt wall and extinguished. Crews worked to stop extension into nearby units. RedCross assisting displaced residents. No injuries.#tucsonfire pic.twitter.com/OGhLgy9cHl — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) January 2, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

