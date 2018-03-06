Request2Call system connects inmates to families and reduces jail violence

Alexa Liacko
6:20 AM, Mar 6, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Jail now gives its inmates access to a system allowing more efficient communication with their families. Request2Call allows inmates and their families to send each other notifications when they're able to take a call.

It eliminates family members having to wait by the phone, and it eliminates stress and tension on inmates waiting hours to make one call. Calls could be further put off if there was a lockdown that shut down the facility.

Losing that call and the connection to the family can be extremely stressful to the inmate and cause added tension in the jail.

Staff at the jail says having constant contact with family helps keep inmates from re-offending when they leave jail.

Pima County Jail officers say assaults on staff, assaults between inmates, suicide attempts and reports of suicidal thoughts have all gone down since the tablets and the Request2Call system have been implemented in the jail.

Request2Call costs the jail nothing to operate and is free to the inmates too.

