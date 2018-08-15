Report: More Tucson teachers using Airbnb

Joey Greaber
10:45 AM, Aug 15, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. -  A recent report by Airbnb shows an increase in Tucson teachers using the home sharing application.

The report says 12 percent of Tucson Airbnb hosts are teachers.

Public Affairs representative Charlie Urbancic released the following statement:

Tucson teachers are using home sharing to help make ends meet — particularly over the summer break. It is no secret that with rising costs of living that teachers are struggling to live in the communities where they teach — our new report shows that the typical US teacher using Airbnb earns $6,500 annually in supplemental income. Last year, teacher hosts in Tucson collectively earned nearly $475,000 — including $60,000 over the summer months alone, he said.

Tucson has one of the highest percentages of teacher hosts in the country.

 

 

