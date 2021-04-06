Report lost or found pets by text in new PACC program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lost your pet? Now, all it takes to report it missing are a few texts.

Pima Animal Care and Control (PACC) has a new system to report lost or found pets via text message.

If you lost a pet, just text "LOST" to (833)-552-0591 to report it missing to the county. From there, the system will send you links to report your pet missing and check the shelter to see if it turned up. If you found a stray pet, just text "FOUND" to the same number and you'll get links to report it and get more helpful information.

The system works in Spanish, too, with "PERDIDO" and "ENCONTRADO."

Click here for more information from the county.