Report: Kingman aquifer to last longer, a century or more

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey has told Mohave County and the city of Kingman that the underground water supply will likely last longer than previously thought.

The Kingman Daily Miner reported Tuesday that the agency said the Hualapai Valley Basin Aquifer hydrological model is expected to hold for another 100 years or more but still requires mitigation practices. The Arizona Department of Water Resources previously reported in December 2019 that there would be water supply problems by 2080.

Now, officials have said that even in 2080, the aquifer will be in an acceptable shape. Officials say the difference between the studies come from working with different numbers.

