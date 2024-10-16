Report: Derailed train in Green Valley spilled 30,000 gallons of sulfuric acid

A report issued by County Administrator Jan Lesher on Monday shared new details on the train derailment that occurred in Green Valley, Friday.

According to the report, of the 24 rail cars that derailed, 20 of them were carrying sulfuric acid. Three of those tankers ruptured, spilling more than 30,000 gallons onto the east side of the tracks.

A few other tankers were leaking, but were righted/plugged and the acid contained, the report said.

The train derailed on property owned by Pima County and the Regional Flood Control District at Canoa Ranch, the report said.

Union Pacific brought in fill to absorb and neutralize the acid, which was pooled 3-4 feet deep in some places.

Union Pacific cleared an area and built a berm to protect the Santa Cruz River channel and other washes. Rail cars were staged for removal on Friday night. The salvageable acid was transferred to a large tank for delivery to the intended customer, the report said.

Conservation Lands & Resources (CLR) Director Kris Gade and other staff from CLR met with Union Pacific's Senior Director of Hazardous Material Operations and Field Hazmat Manager on Saturday, Oct. 12, to assess the site. The land was "conservation property designate for compliance with federal Endangered Species Act regulations," the report said.

The report said the District and County plan to discuss compensation for damages and mitigation "for the reduction in conservation value of those lands protected by restricted covenants and intended as mitigation lands for the County's Multi-Species Conservation Plan."

