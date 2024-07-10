Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva: 'I've finished my cancer treatment for now'

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva said he was finished with his cancer treatment "for now" and will continue to work to get physically stronger, in a post on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Grijalva revealed in April that he had been diagnosed with cancer after seeking treatment for what doctors originally thought was pneumonia.

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer,” Grijalva said in a statement at that time.

A spokesperson for Rep. Grijalva confirmed that Grijalva had been diagnosed with lung cancer and that he had been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

In Wednesday's social media post, Grijalva thanked those who reached out to him with blessings and well wishes since his diagnosis.

"I am grateful to have had the support of family, friends and medical professionals throughout this difficult period," he said in the post.

Grijalva, who has been working from home in Tucson since his diagnosis, per his spokeperson, said in the post that his ability to travel to Washington D.C. is subject to clearance from his doctors, but that they are optimistic about that timeline.

He conveyed in the post that he continued to work for his district during his treatment, citing a $23.5 million grant secured for Douglas, and nearly $12 million for community projects, among other accomplishments.

"I greatly appreciate all of the support you've given me and know that I will continue fighting for you and all of those I represent in Southern Arizona," the post said.

