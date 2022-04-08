Watch
Rep. Gosar shifts residence to Mohave County in new district

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., objects to certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes during a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the electoral votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol, on Jan 6, 2021. Gosar is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online. The House will vote Wednesday, Nov. 17, on a resolution that would censure Gosar for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 15:13:11-04

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar says he now lives in Mohave County, putting his residence in Arizona’s newly redrawn 9th Congressional District as he runs for a seventh term.

Today's News-Herald reports that Gosar’s nomination paper filed March 7 to run in the Aug. 2 primary election lists his residence as a Bullhead City condo. Gosar listed Prescott as his residence for the past decade but the 2021 redistricting didn’t include the Yavapai County city in the heavily Republican 9th District.

The U.S. Constitution only requires that House members live in the states of their districts, not the districts themselves.

