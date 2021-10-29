Watch
Rep. Becky Nutt submits resignation from Arizona House

Arizona capitol
Posted at 1:08 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 16:08:26-04

PHOENIX (AP) — State Rep. Becky Nutt, a Republican from rural southeastern Arizona, has submitted her resignation from the state House, effective Monday.

Nutt has served in the Legislature since 2017, representing Legislative District 14. The Republican-dominated district includes all of Cochise and Greenlee counties and parts of Graham and Pima counties. Nutt did not explain her resignation in the letter received by House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Thursday.

When first elected , Nutt lived in Clifton in Greenlee County. More recently she lived in Pearce in Cochise County. That county's board of supervisors will pick a replacement to serve the remainder of her term.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

