Remembering cyclists: Richard Ellwanger & Timothy Breslin

SAHAURITA & TUCSON, Ariz. - Heartfelt tributes were paid to two cyclists killed on southern Arizona roads.

The first, a memorial bike ride on "A" mountain. The event was held for 73-year-old Richard Ellwanger, killed by an impaired driver three days ago. Dozens of people walked, drove, and biked up "A" mountain. Some described Ellwanger's passion for biking.

"He was a great teammate. He was a teammate that had something to put into every single event. He was there all the time, every group ride he was there, every Thanksgiving ride we do together he was there, every holiday. He was just a great teammate," said Mike Misevch, a teammate of Ellwanger's.

He died from the injuries he suffered in the wreck. He was wearing a helmet when he was hit.

And in Sahaurita, another family going through the pain of losing a loved one who was also hit by a car while biking.

Timothy Breslin died one year ago. His family gathered near the Sahaurita and La Canada intersection where he was hit, to plant a ghost bike there in his honor.

"I hope it signifies the many cyclists that are here, because they are here on this road all the time. And it helps them say, 'Oh my gosh, here's a fellow cyclist. Here's someone who watching over us from above,' and it makes them just aware. Hopefully we can bring awareness, that's really what its about now," said wife Deborah Breslin.

Breslin was biking his favorite route on Sahaurita Road when he was hit. He died in the hospital three weeks later. Look! Save A Life is an organization that hopes this ghost bike, like many others, will serve as a reminder for cyclists and drivers. The executive director, Brendan Lyons, survived being hit by a car while on his bike five years ago.

"I'm lucky to be a survivor. I utilize my voice because Timothy, Rick, and Daniel Wilson, and Rob Dollar, and countless others no longer have a voice to utilize. So I hope this serves as a reminder to us all to do better when we're behind the wheel, operating a several-thousand-pound vehicle," said Lyons.