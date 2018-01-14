Remembering Christina-Taylor Green, 7 years later

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A group of around 50 people spent the morning at the Christina-Taylor Green Memorial River Park on the North West Side, to remember and honor the youngest victim of the January 8, 2011 shooting.

A beautiful morning at the Christina Taylor Green Memorial River Park. Butterflies, family, and friends, together today. 7 years after January 8th, 2011. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/6kS7fEB7CM — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) January 13, 2018

Among the group were John, Roxanna, and Dallas Green, her family members. Seeing a group of this many people, strolling through the park and enjoying a Saturday morning there put a smile on her father's face.

"In the spirit of our daughter, Christina-Taylor Green, that's what she really would have loved," he said.

The park, dedicated in her honor, is full of butterflies. They're a piece of her spirit that lives on in the park, and inspires people who knew her, and who did not.

Since 2011, Nancy Bowman has worn a butterfly necklace. She was there at Safeway on that January morning, and helped save some people's lives. Bowman says it's not about moving on -- that won't happen. Rather, it's about moving "beyond," and finding the positives in life.

"This park is to show her spirit," Bowman said. "To encourage people that you can make something beautiful out of a just devastating tragedy."

The Greens say they're extremely grateful for all of the support they've received over the years, and they're proud that their daughter will forever have a place in the community.

"We struggle with January 8th every year, and the loss of our daughter," John Green said. "But the positivity that it's turned into with the community and our friends, people that we've met, helps us through those times."