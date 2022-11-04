Remains found north of Benson Highway identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a body was found on East Benson Highway near Julian Wash and the circumstances around the death are considered suspicious.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officers received a call near Julian Wash about a man who was found in the desert.

The body was discovered north of Benson Highway the next day and examiners processed the remains.

Examiners identified the body as 26-year-old Tristen Armando Hoyer, who's family has not heard from since early October.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME and you can remain anonymous.