Remains found north of Benson Highway identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a body was found on East Benson Highway near Julian Wash and the circumstances around the death are considered suspicious.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officers received a call near Julian Wash about a man who was found in the desert.
The body was discovered north of Benson Highway the next day and examiners processed the remains.
Examiners identified the body as 26-year-old Tristen Armando Hoyer, who's family has not heard from since early October.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME and you can remain anonymous.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.