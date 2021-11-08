Remains found during search in Buckeye for missing geologist

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Volunteers searching for a geologist who went missing in Buckeye in June found human remains.

AZFamily.com reports that Buckeye police confirmed the remains found Saturday by searchers looking for Daniel Robinson look to be human. DNA tests will be used to try to determine the identity. The 24-year-old geologist was last seen at a work site in Buckeye, 35 miles west of Phoenix.

A rancher found his car in a ravine a month later a few miles away. His father, David Robinson, has been conducting regular searches. In a Twitter video, the elder Robinson and a private investigator describe the remains as human leg bones.

