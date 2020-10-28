Reid Park Zoo welcomes two new giraffes to the herd

The Reid Park Zoo announced Tuesday that two giraffes have arrived.

The zoo is the home to four giraffes total, now including Penelope and Sota.

Penelope and Sota were born at Como Zoo in Minnesota, Reid Park officials say. Penelope turned two years old on October 2, and she is approximately 11 feet and four inches. Sota turned one year old on September 10, and he is approximately 10 feet and four inches tall.

The zoo says the two have been exploring their new home, and after they are more familiar with the environment, they will be introduced to the other two giraffes Denver and Jasiri.