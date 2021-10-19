Reid Park Zoo welcomes new Andean bear

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Joaquin, an Andean bear, who recently arrived at Reid Park Zoo is ready to meet his public at the Andean bear habitat.
The newest arrival at the park has been spending time in the Animal Health Center, waiting to be given a clean bill of health before transitioning to his new home.
Now that he has received the all-clear, he is ready to meet the public.
Joaquin will share space with Oja, the zoo's other Andean bear who arrived in 2019.
Andean bears are the only bears found in South America and are suffering from habitat loss. Reid Park Zoo participates in the Andean bear Species Survival Plan and supports field research through the University of Arizona.
If you would like to see Joaquin at the zoo, details on hours of operation and tickets can be found at reidparkzoo.com.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter