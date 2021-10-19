Watch
Reid Park Zoo welcomes new Andean bear

Reid Park Zoo
Joaquin, an Andean bear, at the Reid Park Zoo
Posted at 4:01 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 19:18:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Joaquin, an Andean bear, who recently arrived at Reid Park Zoo is ready to meet his public at the Andean bear habitat.

The newest arrival at the park has been spending time in the Animal Health Center, waiting to be given a clean bill of health before transitioning to his new home.

Now that he has received the all-clear, he is ready to meet the public.

Joaquin will share space with Oja, the zoo's other Andean bear who arrived in 2019.

Joaquin, an Andean bear, at the Reid Park Zoo
Joaquin is an Andean bear. The only bears found in South America. He uses his long claws to climb trees and is elusive by nature. Andean bears are mostly herbivorous, eating very little meat.

Andean bears are the only bears found in South America and are suffering from habitat loss. Reid Park Zoo participates in the Andean bear Species Survival Plan and supports field research through the University of Arizona.

If you would like to see Joaquin at the zoo, details on hours of operation and tickets can be found at reidparkzoo.com.

