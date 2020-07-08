Reid Park Zoo welcomes baby Grevy's zebra

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Grevy's zebra was born at Reid Park Zoo over July 4th weekend!

According to a post from the zoo, the baby zebra's name is Anna.

Zoo officials say the foal was standing within an hour of his arrival and the mother is doing well.

“We are excited about the foal’s arrival, as he adds to the other African species born this spring at the Zoo including our 5 meerkat pups and elephant calf, Penzi,” said Dr. Sue Tygielski, Director of Zoo Operations. “It is fascinating to watch each mother and how they manage their offspring. Anna is a patient and attentive mom,” said Tygielski.

Grevy's zebras are the largest zebra species. Over the last 40 years, the species population has dropped significantly, with fewer than 2,000 remaining in Africa.