Reid Park Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Penelope the giraffe is the latest animal at Reid Park Zoo to become a proud mama.

Penelope gave birth to a male calf Monday afternoon after several hours in labor.

Both mom and son are doing well, according to a news release from the zoo.

The calf is standing and nursing, the release said, and Penelope has been attentive and nurturing.

The two will be behind the scenes for bonding time, the news release said.

Penelope has been at Reid Park Zoo since 2020. She came as part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, with a breeding recommendation for Jasiri, the zoo's male giraffe, the news release said.

The new calf follows in the footsteps of a Grevy's zebra foal, which was born on Christmas morning. An African elephant calf is expected in the coming months.

