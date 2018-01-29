Reid Park Zoo unveils a new animal health center and partnership with the UA

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - The Reid Park Zoo unveiled their new animal health center after a year of construction and $4,000,000 in private donations.

Staff with the zoo say one of the most notable parts of the new building is also their new formal relationship with the University of Arizona.

This relationship will allow the new veterinary school at the UA and its students to work alongside doctors at the zoo and learn directly from them.

Dean of the of the college of veterinary medicine, Dave Besselesen says no other program across the country has a formal partnership with a zoo.

"That's something that a lot of veterinary students don't have access to. So a partnership like this and a facility like this, those are unbelievable assets to a program like ours. "

Besselesen says their goal is to begin student enrollment in 2020.