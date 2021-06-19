Reid Park Zoo offering free admission to dads on Father's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking for something to do with dad this Father's Day? Reid Park Zoo is offering free admission to all dads this Sunday.

All fathers will get in free with an additional admission, and tickets will be available at the front gate.

The zoo will have a showcasing of razor cars, including side-by-side off-road sports vehicles in the parking. Inside the zoo, there will be presentations highlighting the animal fathers, including Digby the meerkat, and Mabu the zoo's elephant patriarch.

The zoo will be open from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.