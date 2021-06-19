Reid Park Zoo makes animal popsicles to cool down elephants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even the elephants at Reid Park Zoo need to cool down in this heat wave.

In efforts to help cool down the animals, Reid Park Zoo has made animal popsicles as treats.

The zoo says they take a couple of days to make since they are layered with different types of food.

Head handler and trainer Cassie Dodds "Over the years, we've gotten really great at making elephant pops. They do really like a lot types of produce and vegetation. So the pops that we made today, have pureed carrot in them. And we also added layers of lettuce. And some of their favorite tree trimmings...They spend a lot of time splashing mud and water on their bodies. But we also have a 90,000 gallon pool they use quite often this time of year."

The zoo says the elephants really enjoy the challenge of getting the treats out, since it helps with their foraging senses.