Reid Park Zoo launches its Summer Safari Nights series this Saturday

As is tradition with many of Tucson's attractions, Reid Park Zoo will begin holding evening hours this summer, starting Saturday, May 27.

Its Summer Safari Nights series will run 6 p.m.-8 p.m. each Saturday through August 12, and will feature a range of activities, including animal encounters, artifact stations, giraffe feedings, crafts and games, and carousel rides, according to the Reid Park Zoo website.

Each session will showcase a different "rock star animal" at the zoo, making every safari visit a different experience, the website said.

This Saturday's rock stars are the squirrel monkeys, with local band Dos Sueños providing the music.

Admission is $10.50 with discounts for children ($6.50) and seniors ($8.50). Children 2 and younger are free. Zoo members also have free admission.