Reid Park Zoo celebrates LGBTQIA+ community with Family Pride Night

The lions won't be the only animals celebrating pride at Reid Park Zoo this Friday, June 28.

The zoo is rounding out Pride Month with Family Pride Night, its very first event meant to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Family Pride Night will feature activities taking place throughout the evening, including:



live music from the Vinyl Grooves

crafts that include creating your own animal rainbow

glitter tattoos and face-painting

animal encounters and keeper chats

on-site resources for the LGBTQ community, including the Family Pride Initiative, Southern Arizona Senior Pride, Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Southern Arizona Aids Foundation (SAAF).

"This Pride Month, and every day of every year, Reid Park Zoo recognizes our LGBTQIA+ employees, volunteers, donors, and guests," the zoo's website reads. "We appreciate the time, skills, contributions and compassion you bring to the Zoo to help further our mission of saving wild animals and wild places. We respect diversity in all its wonderful expressions in nature and in our world, and we are committed to ensuring that all community members and guests feel seen, welcome and valued at the Zoo."

Tickets for Family Pride Night are $10.50 for adults (ages 15-61), $8.50 for seniors, $6.50 for children, ages 2-14 and free for children 2-and-younger.