Reid Park Zoo asking Tucsonans for help after loss of $1 million in revenue

TUCSON, Ariz. — Reid Park Zoo is asking the Tucson community for help after experiencing a loss of $1 million in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a post on the zoo's blog, the zoo has been able to maintain its quality and uninterrupted care for its animals, but with no opening date on the horizon, donations are needed.

Here is how you can help:

Make a donation: To make a donation, visit the zoo's donation page.

Adopt an animal: You can symbolically adopt one of Reid Park's animals! Click here for details.

Purchase raffle tickets: A raffle is being held that supports the zoo's upcoming "World of Play Adventure Zone." Click here to buy a ticket.

Get a zoo mask: Support the zoo by sporting a zoo-themed mask! Buy a mask here.

Renew your membership: Even though the zoo is closed, you can still renew your membership, or become a member.

Give a gift to animals: Purchase an item on the zoo's wishlist.

Support Us While You Shop: Supporting Reid Park Zoo by using Amazon! Set ReidParkZoo as your beneficiary on AmazonSmile.com and make a contribution to the Zoo each time you shop.