Reid Park Zoo announces Summer hours, reservations no longer required

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo has announced its Summer hours Tuesday along with a change to its admission policies.

Starting today, the zoo says it will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests are no longer required to purchase tickets online when visiting. Tickets can either be purchased online or at the front gate. Until now, reservations were required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started letting people come in without reservations. So, people can walk right up and buy a ticket at the gate," said President and CEO Nancy Kluge.

Reid Park also announced that every Tuesday in June tickets will cost $3 per person.