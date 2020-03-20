Reid Park brings the zoo to Tucsonans with a behind-the-scenes look at Oja the bear

TUCSON, Ariz. — Reid Park may be temporarily closed, but that's not stopping the zoo from showing off its animals!

On Friday, Reid Park posted a behind-the-scenes look at Oja, the Andean bear during a training session.

"Keeper Josh uses positive reinforcement to work with Oja at the mesh barrier in her habitat. Training like this allows Josh to work safely with Oja through a protective barrier while also allowing Oja to participate in her own healthcare, like learning to show her paws so that her pads can be checked or opening her mouth so that it can be inspected," said Reid Park on its website.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, the zoo said Tuesday that it would temporarily close.

"In consultation with City of Tucson officials and following the lead of state and local health officials, Reid Park Zoo has made the decision to temporarily close to the public starting Wednesday, March 18 through Tuesday, March 31 to further support community efforts to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19. We are also closing our Asian Lantern Festival and have postponed other scheduled events through April 2020 as listed on our website," the zoo said.