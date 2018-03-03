Registered sex offender arrested by border patrol agents

TUCSON, Ariz. - Border Patrol agents arrested 32-year-old Heriberto Casillas-Sandoval, a registered sex offender, Friday morning.

Casillas-Sandoval was illegally re-entering the country when he was apprehended near Lukeville.

He was convicted of sexual assault in 2007 by the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say Casillas-Sandoval will be processed for immigration violations and faces prosecution for re-entry as an aggravated felon.