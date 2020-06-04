Reel it in! Arizona waters free to fish in this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona waters will be free to fish in this Saturday, June 6!

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says it's an ideal time to take the family out for some outdoor fun.

The free day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week.

“Whether you’re an experienced angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is an ideal time to head out to your nearest community lake,” said Christopher Cantrell, aquatic wildlife branch chief. “Or take advantage of cooler weather by fishing a lake or stream in Arizona’s high country.”

AZGFD says bag limits and other regulations are still in effect.

If you’re not sure how to fish and would like to learn, check out AZGFD’s tutorial: