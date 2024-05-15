Red Lobster closing dozens of restaurants, including Oro Valley location

Red Lobster is closing around 50 of its 650 locations nationwide.

KGUN 9 stopped by the Oro Valley restaurant, 11695 N. Oracle Rd, and found it too is closed.

As of Tuesday morning however, at least three other locations in the Tucson area remain open.

Liquidation company TAGeX Brands will have an online auction next Monday through Thursday. The winning bidder will buy all the kitchen equipment and furniture from each shuttered restaurant.

CNN has tracked other news stations across the country, reporting their local Red Lobster locations are listed as "temporarily closed" on the company website.

These closures come with the rise of lease and labor costs. The company is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy, but no other closures are known at this time.