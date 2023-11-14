Red dye poured into Old Main water fountain at UA causes thousands of dollars in damages.

The University of Arizona Police Department is looking for information on the person who poured red dye into the Old Main water fountain on the UA campus.

The dye, poured during a demonstration on Nov. 9, caused $1,500-$6,500 in damages to the fountain, according to a news release from UAPD.

The person responsible could face criminal damage charges, the release said.

"The University of Arizona Police Department respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights," the news release said. "Our focus is not on the peaceful protesters, but on those who commit crime."

UAPD is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.