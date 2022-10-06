Red Cross volunteers from Tucson continue to help in Florida

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson resident, Vanessa Perry, dropped everything to help in southwest Florida. She hopped on a flight just two days after Hurricane Ian made landfall.

"I've heard some very graphic stories of the flood waters coming, being rescued, being injured and the loss of life. It's been very stressful for them," expressed Perry.

Perry is volunteering with the American Red Cross in Fort Myers. She is helping in shelters that are housing thousands of people and their pets. She primarily works as a mental health counselor.

"They are processing their feelings. It's been such an honor to be able to be present for them and to support them in that moment depending on what they are feeling," said Perry.

Another Tucsonan, Randy Ogden, is helping the American Red Cross do damage assessment. He took photos of snapped trees, downed power lines and boats flipped on their side.

"I've seen everything from shingles being blown off of roofs to power polls collapsing on cars and buildings and houses," said Ogden.

Ogden is currently stationed in Sarasota, but is prepared to travel farther south in the next few days.

"There's so much loss and so much tragedy. People are getting through it they're helping each other. There are quite a few volunteers," said Ogden.

He's proud to be a part of that team.

"People from all over come together and work as a team that has never worked together. It works. They're doing it for the right reasons. They're doing it with their hearts," said Ogden.

To make a $10 donation text "IAN" to 90999 or call 1-800-REDCROSS for more information on how to help.