Red Cross volunteer returns to Tucson after helping with hurricane relief in Louisiana

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local American Red Cross volunteer has come back home after helping with hurricane relief in Louisiana.

Hurricane Delta swept through the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Delta is the fourth named storm to pass through Louisiana this year tying the record, and it comes just six weeks after Hurricane Laura devastated the area.

Volunteer Kathy Lauer spent six weeks along the coast helping with both hurricanes.

Lauer said "It was crazy, it was fun, it was rewarding, it was a really hard work. We were working with evacuees mostly from Lake Charles Louisiana, who had left I guess August 27 due to hurricane Laura."

The Red Cross is asking for donations to help with their relief efforts.

Those who are looking to volunteer or donate, click here.