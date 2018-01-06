Red Cross volunteer heading to Puerto Rico

SIERRA VISTA (KGUN9-TV) - A Sierra Vista Red Cross volunteer who has spent the past four months in Puerto Rico helping with disaster relief is now on her way back to the island.

Victoria Willhite returned to Southern Arizona a few days ago.

She was deployed in late September to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria.

She says Puerto Ricans have been vital in helping the island recover.

Willhite says the Red Cross has distributed 9 million meals and 50 thousand filtration systems since September.