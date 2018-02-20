Red Cross volunteer from Tucson heading to Parkville, FL to provide emotional support

TUCSON, Az (KGUN-TV) - The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross will be sending Robert Porter to Parkland, FL to provide emotional support to those affected by the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Porter is a disaster mental health worker. He will also mentor local mental health care workers and provide emotional support to them as well.

Porter is a long time Red Cross disaster mental health volunteer who moved to Tucson a short time ago after living in Oregon and California.

Porter is set to leave for Parkland on Tuesday, February 20th.