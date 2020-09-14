Menu

Red Cross in need of volunteers to work in shelters with disasters throughout the country

American Red Cross Volunteer Training event for disaster relief efforts
Posted at 4:08 PM, Sep 14, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is urgently in need of volunteers to work in shelters with disasters throughout the country.

Nearly 3,000 Red Cross volunteers are helping those affected by disasters across the country, according to a news release from Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross. Volunteers are relied on to help people impacted by emergencies, current disasters and the difficulties of COVID-19.

Volunteers opportunities also include helping with blood donations and delivering services within communities.

The American Red Cross is working with health officials to keep communities and volunteers safe during this time.

For those who want to become a volunteer, click here.

