Red Cross husband and wife headed to New Orleans to help with relief efforts in Hurricane Ida

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona Red Cross couple have partnered to help with relief efforts in New Orleans.

The Southern AZ Chapter of the American Red Cross will be sending volunteers Phil Tartalone and Janine Gaboury to help with relief efforts of Hurricane Ida.

Red Cross says Phil will be helping with disaster health services and Janine will do mass care and feeding.

"I always envisioned a time in life when I would have the opportunity to get involved in volunteer work actively, and now, here I am. The Red Cross is helping people in real-time as so many face incredible trauma and loss. I'm very excited to be involved and helping people, meeting them face to face, aiding them in getting to a place of comfort once again, and maybe even seeing some smiles! This is my first deployment, having been set back by several obstacles last year, and I'm also very excited for the adventure," Janine said.

