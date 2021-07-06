Red Cross: blood shortage due in-part to coming out of pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pandemic related shortfall, this time it's for life-saving blood supplies.

"Over the last three months we've distributed 75,000 more blood products than we expected to."

Courtney Slanaker with the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona said they're running low on stock.

"There's more blood that's leaving the shelf than is coming on the shelf."

The cause for this shortage, in part she said, an effect of getting out of the pandemic.

"Hospitals are rescheduling elective surgeries."

Health providers paused some elective surgeries while they treated patients afflicted with COVID-19.

Another reason for the shortage?

"Trauma cases have increased."

Slanaker said through sanitation and hard work by a lot of good people they were able to get through pandemic well enough.

"We were able to maintain that stable blood supply through a lot of the pandemic thanks to our donors, thanks to our staff and our volunteers who make those blood drives possible."

She said some donors who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 will need to disclose which they received before they donate.

"The best thing to do is have the donors call in and we can check their eligibility status."

Click here to find out how and where you can donate.